Luzerne County Historical Society; "John Durkee"; Dayne Rugh; September 8 2025

Historian & Author Dayne Rugh, speaking about his new study, "John Durkee: The Forgotten Story of Connecticut's Bold Man From Bean Hill," in anticipation of his presentation at the

Luzerne County Historical Society's President's Dinner on Thursday, September 18th at

6:00 pm, in the Grand Hall at the Westmoreland Club, 59 South Franklin Street in

downtown Wilkes-Barre. Rugh will be dressed as a Colonel in the Revolutionary

Army, and he will talk about Durkee's impact on Wilkes-Barre. Attendees will

also be able to view original artifacts from the Battle of Wyoming and the American

Revolutionary War era from the LCHS collection.

For more information: www.luzernehistory.org/

and for the book: www.keystohistory.com/

