Life is Sweet

Ruston Kelly and Melissa Smith discuss how their pasts led them to where they are now.
Singer/songwriters Ruston Kelly and Kate York sit down to write a powerful song.
Singer Ruston Kelly writes an anthem to remind us of the good we can do for humanity.
Melissa Smith and volunteers introduce Backlight Productions.
Meredith McKinney collects and distributes books with African American protagonists.
Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.
Meredith McKinney and Cam discuss equal representation in children's literature.
Cam and Dre Williams sit down to write a song inspired by Meredith McKinney.
Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.
The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran saving military K-9s.
Lee Brice creates a guitar jam for a "hope dealer."