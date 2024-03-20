100 WVIA Way
American Anthems

Life is Sweet

Season 1 Episode 1 | 22m 56s

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles meets Seth Grumet, founder of Stomp The Monster, which he started during chemotherapy. Jennifer writes and performs a soaring anthem about Seth's life that leaves a surprised audience without a dry eye in the house.

Aired: 06/23/22 | Expires: 04/08/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 22:56
American Anthems
What You’re Here For
Singer Ruston Kelly writes an anthem to remind us of the good we can do for humanity.
Episode: S1 E6 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
American Anthems
Make Tomorrow Come Today
Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.
Episode: S1 E5 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
American Anthems
Let The Words Come Out
Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.
Episode: S1 E4 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
American Anthems
Soldier on All Fours
The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran saving military K-9s.
Episode: S1 E3 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
American Anthems
Pocket Change
Lee Brice creates a guitar jam for a "hope dealer."
Episode: S1 E2 | 22:56