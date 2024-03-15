American Anthems

Latest Episodes
Singer Ruston Kelly writes an anthem to remind us of the good we can do for humanity.
Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.
Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.
The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran saving military K-9s.
Lee Brice creates a guitar jam for a "hope dealer."
Jennifer Nettles surprises a cancer foundation founder with an anthem about his life.
Extras
Melissa Smith and volunteers introduce Backlight Productions.
Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.
Meredith McKinney and Cam discuss equal representation in children's literature.
Cam and Dre Williams sit down to write a song inspired by Meredith McKinney.
Meredith McKinney collects and distributes books with African American protagonists.
Greta McClain shares her survivor story with Lindsay Ell.
Singer/songwriter Lindsay Ell introduces the importance of music.
Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.
Kristian Bush and Lindsay Ell sit down to write a song inspired by Greta McClain.
The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran saving military K-9s.