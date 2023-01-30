100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
United in Song

United In Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

Season 2022 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 24s

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation's diversity — from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. This special performance also reflects on what brings us together as Americans.

Aired: 12/30/22 | Expires: 01/28/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
United in Song
Trailer
Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation's diversity.
Preview: S2022 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:27
United in Song
Boise State Meistersingers - "Calling My Children Home"
The Boise State Meistersingers perform "Calling My Children Home."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:27
Watch 3:47
United in Song
Brett Young - "You Ain't Here To Kiss Me"
Brett Young perform his original "You Ain't Here to Kiss Me."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:47
Watch 3:27
United in Song
Spelman College Glee Club - "Wade In The Water"
The Spelman College Glee Club performs the spiritual "Wade In The Water."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:27
Watch 3:37
United in Song
Carolina Gaitán - "Cerquita Del Mar"
Carolina Gaitán performs her original song "Cerquita Del Mar."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:37
Watch 2:46
United in Song
Ohio University Singers - "Unclouded Day"
The Ohio University Singers perform the hymnal "Unclouded Day."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 2:46
Watch 3:07
United in Song
Joaquina Kalukango - "The Impossible Dream"
Joaquina Kalukango performs "The Impossible Dream" from the musical "Man of La Mancha."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:07
Watch 1:25:51
United in Song
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:25:51
Watch 1:57
United in Song
Juanes - "Para Tu Amor"
Juanes and the American Pops Orchestra perform his hit song, "Para Tu Amor."
Clip: S2020 E1 | 1:57
Watch 1:23:15
United in Song
United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America
Join us for an evening of powerful performances to unite and celebrate our country.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:23:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
  • United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America
Watch 1:25:51
United in Song
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:25:51
Watch 1:23:15
United in Song
United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America
Join us for an evening of powerful performances to unite and celebrate our country.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:23:15