United In Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation's diversity.
The Boise State Meistersingers perform "Calling My Children Home."
Brett Young perform his original "You Ain't Here to Kiss Me."
The Spelman College Glee Club performs the spiritual "Wade In The Water."
Carolina Gaitán performs her original song "Cerquita Del Mar."
The Ohio University Singers perform the hymnal "Unclouded Day."
Joaquina Kalukango performs "The Impossible Dream" from the musical "Man of La Mancha."
Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.
Juanes and the American Pops Orchestra perform his hit song, "Para Tu Amor."
Join us for an evening of powerful performances to unite and celebrate our country.
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
-
United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America
