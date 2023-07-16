A Sleep Story for Ellie/Super’s Super Mug

Extras
"The Wombats create a new ending for an old story./The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10
Zeke and Louisa build a house for Snout. / JunJun helps Kaya make a springtime video.
The Wombats turn their one bedroom into three. / Zeke and his friends build fairy houses
Malik explores the Undergroundhood./The Wombats cheer up Buckley with balloons.
The Treeborhood party planning committee plans a Carnaval. / Malik perfects a magic trick.
Zeke can’t tell his spooky story unless YOU, Wombuddies, supply the sound effects!
Zeke won’t take off his dragon costume until you join him in a game of “Calm the Dragon.”
Mr. E needs your help investigating the cause of a worrisome, creepy-crawly NOISE.
Help the Wombats build a SUPER-strong fort, so when the wind blows, it won’t fall down.
Join the Wombats on their sea-worthy ship, the SS Loopadoop, for a pirate-y adventure!
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?
The Wombats tackle cleaning up a big mess./The Wombats design a new hat for Ellie.
Malik makes Snout less stinky./The Wombats create a crunchy, new cornbread recipe.
