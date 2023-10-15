100 WVIA Way
Sunday Puzzle: Body Swap

By Will Shortz
Published October 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some four-letter words. For each one change either the first or last letter to name part of the body.

Ex. BOOT --> FOOT

1. CHIP

2. DECK

3. HANK

4. HEAR

5. JACK

6. KNEW

7. MUTT

8. SHIP

9. VAPE

10. CALM (two answers)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a mammal, an insect, and a bird, in that order —six, three, and four letters, respectively. Say them out loud and you'll name something often seen around this time of year. What is it?

Challenge answer: Jackal, ant, tern or erne --> Jack-o'-lantern

Winner: Ann Reus of Elgin, Illinois

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's been a showrunner, writer, and producer for "The Simpsons" among other things. Name a famous athlete, first and last names. Interchange the initials of those names. Then add an appliance. The result, reading left to right, will name a fruit. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 19th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).