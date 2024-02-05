The art of doing nothing

Twiddling your thumbs is often associated with wasting time. But feel shame about thumb-twiddling no longer.

In a world of calendars and to-do lists, something has got to give. We so often fear doing nothing, missing out, or getting behind.Our smartphones make it increasingly hard to disconnect from the attention economy. But studies show there are benefits to dilly-dallying when it comes to your work and your health.

Why is it so hard to do absolutely zilch on any given day? How can we try to reap the benefits of doing nothing at all?We bring together a panel to discuss.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5