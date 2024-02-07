The power of psychedelic therapy for members of the military

Many people hear theterm “psychedelics” and think of hippies, acid, and the music ofthe1960s.Butit may soon take ona wholedifferentmeaning forthe U.S. military.

Last December, Congress passed legislation that included funding for clinical trials of psychedelic-assisted therapy for active-duty service members. And just last month, theDepartment of Veterans Affairs announced that it willalsobegin funding psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat veterans withPTSD and depression.

This comes at a time when suicide rates amongst active-duty service members are at an all-time high. In this episode of 1A, we diveinto what psychedelic-assisted therapy is and the effect it could have on active-duty and veteran mental health.

