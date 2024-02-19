Why seniors in Seattle are downsizing to dorm-style housing

Parts of the Seattle area are returning to micro-housing, an old housing style that hasn’t been around for years. And more seniors seem interested in downsizing to these dorm-style apartments.

But there are concerns about what this means for public parking demand.

KUOW’s Joshua McNichols reports.

