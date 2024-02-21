Alabama's Supreme Court rules that frozen embryos are 'children'

Three Alabama couples stored frozen embryos at a fertility clinic in the state. A patient wandering around the clinic dropped the embryos, making them unusable.

On Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the couples could sue for wrongful death in an unprecedented decision that means frozen embryos are now considered “children” in the state.

The court argued that the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

What does this decision mean for reproductive rights beyond abortion? We discuss the implications with a legal expert.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5