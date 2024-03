Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Faheem Khan, who leads Washington state’s American Muslim Advancement Council, about why he wants to see a big vote for ‘uncommitted’ on the Washington state ballot on March 12, to protest the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza.

