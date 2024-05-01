100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The cicadas are coming

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT
A periodical cicada, a member of Brood X, takes flight in the tree tops in Takoma Park, Maryland.
A periodical cicada, a member of Brood X, takes flight in the tree tops in Takoma Park, Maryland.

What has red eyes, lives underground for years, and screeches all summer long? 

The cicadas are here. And more are coming.

For the first time in over two hundred years, billions of cicadas are digging their way up from underground in a rare biological occurrence. 

Scientists are calling it a double brood emergence because two cicada broods will be above ground at the same time. 

Depending on where you live, you might have already seen them flying around or their infamous exoskeletons skins.

For this installment of Scientific Method, our series where we speak to experts about the latest in the science world, we’re talking about cicadas. 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame