More support for child neglect cases in Luzerne County

Luzerne County has been chosen to join an initiative to support neglected and abused children.

The Pa. Supreme Court announced Oct. 17 that Luzerne is now one of 23 counties in a family engagement program from the Office of Children and Families in the Courts. Erie, Juniata, Potter and Warren counties were also selected for the Pennsylvania State Roundtable’s Family Engagement Initiative.

The county will receive training from child welfare leaders as well as state and national courts. According to a release, those partners help develop specialized resources for each county involved.

The program aims to better identify extended family members for support if children must be removed from their homes due to neglect.