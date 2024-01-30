Loans available for residents, businesses impacted by Scranton flooding

Low-interest loans are available for residents and businesses to recover from last year’s flooding in Scranton.

Applications for Disaster Loans through the Small Business Administration will be open until March 25. Residents and businesses impacted by the September 9, 2023, flood in Keyser Valley and North Scranton can apply.

Homeowners and renters could receive up to $500,000 for repairs, and businesses and most private non-profits can apply for up to $2 million.

The SBA has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup. It will be open to help those wishing to apply Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 2 p.m. until February 15.

Loan applications can be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76155.