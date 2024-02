Children who are visually impaired are invited to a beeping egg hunt. Northeast Sight will host the event on March 24, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre. The whole family is welcome to the event, and siblings can participate in a separate egg hunt.

To register, call Kris at 570-693-3555 x227 or send her an email at kris@northeastsight.org. The deadline for registration is March 14.