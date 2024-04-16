100 WVIA Way
Scranton police seek help identifying possible witness to homicide

By WVIA News
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:31 PM EDT
Scranton Police need the public's help identifying the vehicle pictured. They say the driver or occupants may have information related to a homicide in the city.
Patrick Gerrity
/
Scranton Police Department
Scranton Police need the public's help identifying the vehicle pictured. They say the driver or occupants may have information related to a homicide in the city.

Scranton police need the public's help to identify a vehicle that was near the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Police say the owner or occupants of the vehicle pictured may have information on the North Scranton shooting that killed 32-year-old Robert Dawson on the evening of April 9. The vehicle was in the vicinity of Providence Road and Ravine Street around 8 p.m. that night, the time of the shooting.

Kenneth Tapia, 17, Kenneth Ford, 18, and another juvenile have already been charged with crimes in the shooting, which happened after a fight started at the basketball court at Weston Field.

Tapia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges. Police say he shot Dawson twice in the chest with a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information on the pictured vehicle can contact Scranton Police Detective Sergeant P. Gerrity at 570-348-4139 or pgerrity@scrantonpa.gov. Online tips can be submitted here.
