Overdose-reversing medicine and kits available in Wayne County

Two locations in Wayne County are offering free overdose-reversing medication and other harm-reduction supplies.

Individuals can receive naloxone kits and drug-checking strips at the Wright Center for Community Health at 103 Spruce St., Hawley.

The kits are also available at the Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission office. 318 Tenth St., Honesdale. The commission partnered with the Wright Center to assist in distributing the items and promoting training.

The strips detect xylazine and fentanyl. The potent substances are sometimes mixed with other drugs and can increase the risk of overdose.

The Wright Center is one of many state-approved, community-based distribution sites. The center receives the supplies at no cost through the Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program.

For more details about naloxone access through The Wright Center, visit TheWrightCenter.org/naloxone-access.