Memorial Day plans altered due to weather

The threat for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding caused organizers to cancel Memorial Day parades in the region.

VFW 7069 in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County announced on Facebook that the Memorial Day Parade planned for 11 a.m. has been cancelled.

Coal Township in Northumberland County canceled their parade as well.

The ceremony planned for the Tannersville memorial in Monroe County was canceled.

However, AmVets Post 59 in Hanover Township will have a parade rain or shine, according to a Facebook post. The memorial day parade will begin at 11 am in Luzerne County and conclude with a ceremony at Lyndwood Elementary School.

In Carbon County, the Weatherly Memorial Day Parade was canceled. According to a Facebook post, there will be services at the monument by the old high school at 8 a.m., services at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 9 a.m., and a ceremony inside the Eurana Park Pavilion at 10 a.m.

