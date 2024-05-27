100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial Day plans altered due to weather

By WVIA News
Published May 27, 2024 at 7:47 AM EDT

The threat for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding caused organizers to cancel Memorial Day parades in the region.  

VFW 7069 in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County announced on Facebook that the Memorial Day Parade planned for 11 a.m. has been cancelled.

Coal Township in Northumberland County canceled their parade as well.

The ceremony planned for the Tannersville memorial in Monroe County was canceled.

However, AmVets Post 59 in Hanover Township will have a parade rain or shine, according to a Facebook post. The memorial day parade will begin at 11 am in Luzerne County and conclude with a ceremony at Lyndwood Elementary School.

In Carbon County, the Weatherly Memorial Day Parade was canceled. According to a Facebook post, there will be services at the monument by the old high school at 8 a.m., services at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 9 a.m., and a ceremony inside the Eurana Park Pavilion at 10 a.m.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News