Misericordia baseball team one win away from Division III national title

A local college baseball team is one win away from the NCAA Division III national title.

The Misericordia University Cougars won game one of the best-of-three series Tuesday night against Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The final score was 12-to-9.

The Cougars defeated the University of Lynchburg twice on Monday to reach the title series.

Game two of the series is slated for Thursday at 11 a.m. in East Lake, Ohio.

All games are livestreamed at NCAA.com.