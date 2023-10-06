100 WVIA Way
Graphic novelist Daniel Clowes makes his otherworldly return in 'Monica'

By Megan Lim,
Courtney DorningJuana Summers
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with graphic novelist Daniel Clowes about his much anticipated newest work, Monica.

Megan Lim
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.