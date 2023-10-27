Pennsylvanians could save on energy bills this winter

Pennsylvanians could get a break on their heating bills this winter compared to last year.

The federal Energy Information Administration expects most U.S. households to spend less on energy this winter.

The EIA projects that an average family that spent $760 on natural gas heating last year may pay around $600 this year.

That’s partly because of lower fuel prices and a surplus of natural gas reserves.

It’s also because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects a warmer-than-average season for states in the northern tier of the country.

The EIA expects retail natural gas prices to be 21% lower than last year.

Because natural gas is the most common fuel in power plants, it projects retail electricity prices will be down about 2% from last year.

There is help for those who have trouble paying their heating bills.

The Biden Administration announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will get more than $193 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

People can check their eligibility at energyhelp.us. They can also ask their utility company about assistance programs.