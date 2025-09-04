100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arts at First Presbyterian/Clarks Summit; John Weiss; Rev. Bill Carter; September 04 2025

Published September 4, 2025 at 6:25 PM EDT
John Weiss, Co-Chair of the series, and Rev Bill Carter, Pastor of the FP Church CS &
jazz pianist, composer & band leader, speaking about the 2025-2026 Arts at
First Presbyterian season. The opening performance will feature
the Bloom/Funkhouser Duo in a Salute to Duke Ellington on Sunday, September 14th
at 4:00 at the church, 300 School Street in Clarks Summit. The Duo will also perform
on Friday, September 12th at 7 pm in Carver Hall at the Commonwealth University at
Bloomsburg. The concerts are free and open to the public. For the complete
season: www.fpccs.org/

