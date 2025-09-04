Arts at First Presbyterian/Clarks Summit; John Weiss; Rev. Bill Carter; September 04 2025

John Weiss, Co-Chair of the series, and Rev Bill Carter, Pastor of the FP Church CS &

jazz pianist, composer & band leader, speaking about the 2025-2026 Arts at

First Presbyterian season. The opening performance will feature

the Bloom/Funkhouser Duo in a Salute to Duke Ellington on Sunday, September 14th

at 4:00 at the church, 300 School Street in Clarks Summit. The Duo will also perform

on Friday, September 12th at 7 pm in Carver Hall at the Commonwealth University at

Bloomsburg. The concerts are free and open to the public. For the complete

season: www.fpccs.org/