Amanpour and Company

September 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7313 | 55m 27s

Nick Paton Walsh reports on NATO fighter jets shooting down Russian drones over Polish airspace. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin reacts to the fallout of Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Author Jill Lepore introduces her new book, "We The People." Freelance reporter Matthew Cole reveals the details of a botched Seal Team 6 operation in North Korea in 2019.

Aired: 09/09/25
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission to North Korea and What Went Wrong
Reporter Matthew Cole shares new details about a botched 2019 Seal Team 6 mission in North Korea.
Clip: S2025 E7313 | 18:02
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Stacey Abrams: “We Are in the Midst of an Authoritarian Regime”
Fmr. Democratic leader Stacey Abrams discusses American politics.
Clip: S2025 E7311 | 17:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2025
Michael Kofman; Ivan Briscoe; Jeremy Diamond; Stacey Abrams
Episode: S2025 E7311 | 55:46
Watch 5:24
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Head of IDF Intelligence on Strike Targeting Hamas Leaders in Qatar
Amos Yadlin discusses the Israeli strike aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Clip: S2025 E7312 | 5:24
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Mustafa Barghouti; Marwan Muasher; Aaron David Miller; Mina Al-Oraibi
Episode: S2025 E7312 | 55:31
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Deanne Criswell; Katherine Landers; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E7310 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2025
Yossi Belin; Hiba Husseini; Imani Perry; Dr. Michael Osterholm
Episode: S2025 E7309 | 55:46
Watch 18:58
Amanpour and Company
RFK Jr. Cuts $500M in mRNA Research. “It’s a Disaster,” Says Epidemiologist
Dr. Michael Osterholm discusses his new book "The Big One."
Clip: S2025 E7309 | 18:58
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Matthew Bartlett; Fania Oz-Salzberger; Emma Ashford
Episode: S2025 E7308 | 55:46
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Can Adapt to Declining Global Influence
In her new book "First Among Equals," Emma Ashford argues for a new U.S. foreign policy model.
Clip: S2025 E7308 | 17:53
