Firing Line

Hillary Clinton

Season 2024 Episode 39 | 26m 46s

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses Vice President Kamala Harris' road to the White House, how to stand up to America's rivals abroad, the state of the two major political parties, and the role of a free press.

Aired: 09/26/24
Extras
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alex Padilla
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
James Carville
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Mike Murphy
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matt Pottinger
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:46