Firing Line

Frank Bruni

Season 2024 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his new book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood in American politics and society, including on college campuses. He examines its effects and offers solutions for overcoming this divisive trend.

Aired: 05/02/24
Firing Line
Stephen Richer
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer discusses the Arizona indictment of Trump allies.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Firing Line
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes, author of “The End of Race Politics,” argues for a colorblind America.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:46
Firing Line
Ari Wallach
Futurist and author Ari Wallach discusses his PBS series “A Brief History of the Future."
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46