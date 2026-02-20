100 WVIA Way
Firing Line

Jon Meacham

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies, the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the challenges to democracy in the Trump era, through his new book, "American Struggle."

Aired: 02/19/26
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brian O'Hara
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Noa Tishby
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45