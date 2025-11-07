Andrew Ross Sorkin

Extras
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.