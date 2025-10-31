100 WVIA Way
Firing Line

Michael McFaul

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip, the state of the war in Ukraine, and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China. He addresses Trump’s second term foreign policy, sanctions on Russia, and negotiating with Putin.

Aired: 10/30/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
