Alberto R. Gonzales

Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Sam Tanenhaus discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term and discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
Mike Lawler discusses the impact of Trump’s tax cut bill, developments in Gaza, and Medicaid.
Jessica Riedl discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs, trade deals and the cost of his tax cuts.