Noa Tishby

Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.