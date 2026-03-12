Iran: The Road to War

Extras
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.