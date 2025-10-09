100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Audrey Tang

Season 2025 Episode 41 | 26m 45s

Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s ambassador-at-large and former minister of digital affairs, discusses how technology can advance democracy, the dangers posed by social media and artificial intelligence, and why Taiwan’s independence from China matters.

Aired: 10/09/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
John Malone
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus Part 2
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: S2025 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Fei-Fei Li
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term and discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mike Lawler
Mike Lawler discusses the impact of Trump’s tax cut bill, developments in Gaza, and Medicaid.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46