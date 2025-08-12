Fei-Fei Li

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term and discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
Mike Lawler discusses the impact of Trump’s tax cut bill, developments in Gaza, and Medicaid.
Jessica Riedl discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs, trade deals and the cost of his tax cuts.
Elissa Slotkin lays out her economic “war plan” for Democrats and discusses divisions in the party.
Former Vice President Mike Pence assesses President Trump’s second term and strikes against Iran.
José Andrés discusses his approach to humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza.
Lisa Murkowski discusses the U.S. strikes against Iran and the Senate debate over Trump’s tax cuts.
Jason Riley argues race-based college admissions policies failed Black students.
Chris Hughes discusses his book, “Marketcrafters,” about policymakers and political goals.
Peggy Noonan discusses Trump’s second term and the responsibilities of Republicans in Congress.