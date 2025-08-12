100 WVIA Way
Firing Line

Fei-Fei Li

Season 2025 Episode 33 | 26m 45s

AI pioneer Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of artificial intelligence and the challenge of establishing effective regulations. She addresses government funding of research, diversity in science, and ensuring child safety as AI advances.

Aired: 08/14/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term and discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mike Lawler
Mike Lawler discusses the impact of Trump’s tax cut bill, developments in Gaza, and Medicaid.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jessica Riedl
Jessica Riedl discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs, trade deals and the cost of his tax cuts.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin lays out her economic “war plan” for Democrats and discusses divisions in the party.
Episode: S2025 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence assesses President Trump’s second term and strikes against Iran.
Episode: S2025 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
José Andrés discusses his approach to humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lisa Murkowski
Lisa Murkowski discusses the U.S. strikes against Iran and the Senate debate over Trump’s tax cuts.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jason Riley
Jason Riley argues race-based college admissions policies failed Black students.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Hughes
Chris Hughes discusses his book, “Marketcrafters,” about policymakers and political goals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan discusses Trump’s second term and the responsibilities of Republicans in Congress.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 26:46