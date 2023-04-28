Extras
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
News of the Hungarian Uprising reaches Italy, Paradise begins fundraising for the injured.
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
Vittorio warns Mori and Teresa about Andreina's plan for revenge.
Vittorio opens an agency next to Paradise, while Rose opens up to Teresa.