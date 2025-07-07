100 WVIA Way
Paradise

Episode 5

Season 8 Episode 5 | 40m 40s

Andreina feels neglected by Vittorio while he organizes a fashion show to save Paradise. Nicoletta gets disturbing news.

Aired: 07/17/25
Funding for Paradise is provided by Viking.
Watch 40:26
Paradise
Episode 10
After a disastrous dinner with Guarnieri, Silvia and Luciano argue at home.
Episode: S7 E10 | 40:26
Watch 40:52
Paradise
Episode 3
A night out with the girls brings Vittorio and Marta closer after they enjoy a slow dance.
Episode: S7 E3 | 40:52
Watch 54:42
Paradise
The Duel
When the police find Rose's body, they go looking for Pietro.
Episode: S4 E5 | 54:42
Watch 1:01:44
Paradise
End of Year Sales and Audit
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:01:44
Watch 51:28
Paradise
Christmas Spirit
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
Episode: S4 E7 | 51:28
Watch 1:01:40
Paradise
Christmas at Paradise
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
Episode: S4 E8 | 1:01:40
Watch 57:01
Paradise
Presumed Innocent
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
Episode: S4 E6 | 57:01
Watch 54:54
Paradise
Paradise Lost
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.
Episode: S4 E3 | 54:54
Watch 55:18
Paradise
The American Dream
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
Episode: S4 E1 | 55:18
Watch 54:57
Paradise
The Sun of Paradise
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
Episode: S4 E4 | 54:57
Watch 41:42
Paradise
Episode 9
Andreina proposes escape. Antonio returns from Sicily with someone new.
Episode: S8 E9 | 41:42
Watch 41:40
Paradise
Episode 10
Paradise holds a sale. Umberto uses Andreina’s secret to blackmail her.
Episode: S8 E10 | 41:40
Watch 40:48
Paradise
Episode 7
Riccardo suspects sabotage. Tina hides her job from her mother.
Episode: S8 E7 | 40:48
Watch 40:24
Paradise
Episode 6
Riccardo's riding future is in danger. A bold event may save Paradise.
Episode: S8 E6 | 40:24
Watch 41:36
Paradise
Episode 8
Gabriella secretly signs Tina up for a singing contest. Nicoletta is pregnant.
Episode: S8 E8 | 41:36
Watch 41:14
Paradise
Episode 1
Umberto's plan may bankrupt Paradise; Antonio receives a dangerous offer.
Episode: S8 E1 | 41:14
Watch 40:54
Paradise
Episode 4
Salvatore fights in place of Antonio. Luca uses Riccardo’s win against the Guarnieris.
Episode: S8 E4 | 40:54
Watch 40:35
Paradise
Episode 3
Adelaide fears Marta and Luca's bond. Andreina plans to escape.
Episode: S8 E3 | 40:35
Watch 41:39
Paradise
Episode 2
Andreina turns herself in. Silvia rebels against Luciano’s choice.
Episode: S8 E2 | 41:39
Watch 41:02
Paradise
Episode 2
Umberto Guarnieri promises Luciano an exciting promotion in exchange for a favor.
Episode: S7 E2 | 41:02