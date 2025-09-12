100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities arrest suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Expanded Sunday hunting starts in Pennsylvania this weekend, except in state parks

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is taking a phased approach to when and where it will allow Sunday hunting on state lands. Sunday hunting in most state parks will only be allowed on three Sundays in November.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is taking a phased approach to when and where it will allow Sunday hunting on state lands. Sunday hunting in most state parks will only be allowed on three Sundays in November.

Expanded Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend and continues through Dec. 7, but state parks won't be open to hunters until later this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is taking a phased approach to when and where it will allow Sunday hunting on state lands.

Officials at Black Moshannon State Park shared this graphic to social media to help raise awareness about hunting restrictions at state parks, including theirs. Sunday hunting will only be allowed on three specific days in November.
/ Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
/
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Officials at Black Moshannon State Park shared this graphic to social media to help raise awareness about hunting restrictions at state parks, including theirs. Sunday hunting will only be allowed on three specific days in November.

Sunday hunting in most state parks will only be allowed on three Sundays this year: Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. Some state parks won't allow any Sunday hunting, including Cherry Springs, Bendigo and Susquehanna state parks.

DCNR is allowing Sunday hunting for all state forests on each Game Commission approved date, starting this weekend. That includes Bald Eagle State Forest, which covers 194,602 acres in Central Pennsylvania, including in Centre, Clinton and Mifflin counties.

Bald Eagle State Forest, like all other state forests in Pennsylvania, will allow all Sunday hunting dates approved by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
/ Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
/
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Bald Eagle State Forest, like all other state forests in Pennsylvania, will allow all Sunday hunting dates approved by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Matt Beaver, the district forester at Bald Eagle State Forest, said he isn't worried about hunters disrupting people trying to enjoy the peacefulness of the forest.

"When I was a kid in my teens, I would hunt this forest," Beaver said. "I grew up in Selinsgrove. You could count a number of the cabins, especially for the first day of deer season that had a gang of hunters at them. Nowadays, I drive through the forest on the first day of hunting season and there's hardly a soul in those cabins."

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunting license sales have been gradually dropping both at the state and national level.

But for anyone who is still concerned about coming across hunters in state lands, DCNR says to wear fluorescent orange, stick to established trails, and avoid hiking at dawn and dusk. Beaver also said there are designated safety zones where hunters are not allowed.

In a press release, DCNR said they are phasing the opening of Sunday hunting in state parks to protect the experience of non-hunters and "to give staff time to adjust park operations and communications to ensure visitor safety." DCNR says it will further expand Sunday hunting next year in state parks.

Here's a list of Pennsylvania state parks with hunting restrictions, according to DCNR:

Parks that currently do not allow any hunting are:

  • Bendigo
  • Buchanan's Birthplace
  • Cherry Springs
  • Fort Washington
  • Fowlers Hollow
  • Hyner View
  • Laurel Mountain
  • Laurel Summit
  • McCall's Dam
  • Memorial Lake
  • Milton
  • Mont Alto
  • Patterson
  • Penn Roosevelt
  • Poe Paddy
  • Point
  • Prouty Place
  • Ralph Stover
  • Ravensburg
  • Samuel Lewis
  • Sand Bridge
  • Shikellamy
  • Susquehanna
  • Upper Pine Bottom
  • Washington Crossing

Parks that allow only mentored youth or controlled hunting are:

  • Benjamin Rush
  • Neshaminy
  • Norristown Farm Park
  • Presque Isle
  • Tyler

Any state park not listed here will be open for Sunday hunting on Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

Read more from our partners at WPSU.
Local
Sydney Roach