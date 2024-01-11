Pennsylvania's respiratory virus activity levels have gone from low to high in less than a month

Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are increasing nationwide, and in Pennsylvania respiratory virus activity levels in the state have gone from low to high in less than a month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that so far, there have been 67 influenza-related deaths and 1,019 COVID-related deaths in the state during the 2023-24 respiratory virus season.

The state health department reports that in Allegheny County, there were 85 COVID-19 related deaths during the last quarter of 2023. During that same period, the Allegheny County Health Department says there have been two flu deaths.

Allegheny County’s health department data also show that local cases of COVID-19 and influenza started increasing in November, with illness levels ramping up toward the end of December.

When it comes to people seeking emergency care for respiratory illnesses, the CDC says that nationally, the most commonly seen COVID-19 patients are children under 2 years and adults who are 65 years or older. RSV ER visits are highest among kids under 4 years, and influenza visits are highest among school-aged children, between the ages of 5 and 17 years.

Experts advise that if you feel ill, the best thing to do is stay home so as to not make others sick.

