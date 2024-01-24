Heavy duty diesel vehicles to be replaced with electric through grant program funded by Volkswagen settlement

Sixteen companies and communities across the state are getting $39.6 million to replace heavy duty diesel trucks with electric versions.

The money comes from Pennsylvania’s $118.5 million share of the Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement fund. The automaker designed diesel vehicles made between 2009-2015 to cheat emissions tests. Under a 2016 settlement with U.S. regulators, Volkswagen agreed to spend $10 billion to compensate people who bought the cars and $4.7 billion to mitigate pollution and invest in green vehicle technology.

These are the highest dollar awards in any round of grants in the Driving PA Forward Initiative since it started in 2018. The Shapiro Administration says that marks a step forward in the state’s effort to lower transportation emissions, which make up more than 20 percent of the state’s overall greenhouse gas emissions.

This most recent round of funding covers a range of industries. The money is slated for electric garbage trucks, freight trucks, and delivery vehicles, as well as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and charging stations.

In Dauphin County, $2 million is going to beverage dealer Wilsbach Distributors for five electric delivery vehicles and two fast chargers.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to take another significant step in reducing our carbon

footprint and serving our community,” said Wilsbach President, Frank Sourbeer, Jr.

The 90-year-old company has started working toward carbon neutrality. In a release, Wilsbach noted it already leased 25 hybrid vehicles and one EV for its sales team and installed a level 2 charging station. The company said it would like to convert its entire diesel fleet to EVs, but current EV ranges are not compatible with longer-distance routes. It plans to rely on “clean diesel” vehicles to deliver to farther locations. Clean diesel refers to a collection of technologies and practices that can reduce, but not eliminate, emissions from diesel engines.

PGT Trucking in Beaver County is getting $3 million to buy 10 electric short-haul tractors and two hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, along with chargers.

In Lehigh County, cash-handling company Loomis plans to use $1.3 million to replace six armored trucks with electric models and install three chargers.

Here are all the grant winners:

Allegheny County:

Borough of Munhall—$1,681,008

-Will replace three refuse collection trucks with three battery-electric refuse trucks

-Will install one DC fast charger with three charging plugs

Beaver County:

PGT Holdings Inc.— $3,289,500

-Will replace 10 short-haul tractors with eight battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and two hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV)

-Will install eight DC fast charger plugs and will maintain two mobile hydrogen fueling units

Butler and Westmoreland counties:

SQ Trucking, Inc.—$523,221

-Will replace four home delivery step vans with BEVs

Cambria County:

Pro Disposal Inc.— $6,190,500

-Will replace 16 refuse trucks with BEVs

-Will install 16 DC fast charging plugs

Centre County:

Penn State— $3,305,011

-Will replace five box trucks with BEV box trucks

-Will install four DC fast EV chargers and one Level 2 EV charging plug at three home-base locations across the main campus

Dauphin County:

Wilsbach Distributors, Inc.—$2,004,833

-Will replace five beverage delivery vehicles with BEVs

-Will install two DC fast EV chargers

Freight Equipment Leasing LLC—$2,162,177

-Will replace six freight trucks with BEVs

-Will install four DC fast EV chargers

Delaware County:

City of Chester—$1,575,074

-Will replace three refuse collection trucks with BEVs

-Will install one DC fast charger and two Level 2 EV charging plugs

Erie County:

City of Erie— $3,120,000

-Will replace five refuse collection trucks with BEVs

-Will install one Level 2 and three DC fast EV chargers

Legend Equipment Leasing, LLC—$2,304,394

-Will replace five freight trucks with BEVs

-Will install three DC fast EV chargers

Lehigh County:

Loomis Armored US, LLC—$1,322,109

-Will replace six armored trucks with BEV trucks

-Will install three EV chargers

Mercer County:

Tri-County Industries, Inc.—$2,785,505

-Will replace five refuse trucks with BEVs

-Will install three Level 2 EV chargers and one DC fast EV charger

Northumberland County:

Watsontown Trucking Company—$1,799,620

-Will replace five freight trucks with BEVs

-Will install two DC fast EV chargers

Philadelphia County:

Sysco Leasing, LLC— $3,975,000

-Will replace 10 short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs

-Will install 10 DC fast charging plugs

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority—$1,684,462

-Will replace six eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks

-Will install supporting EV charging infrastructure

York County:

Day & Ross USA Inc.—$1,883,161

-Will replace five freight trucks with BEVs

-Will install two DC fast EV chargers