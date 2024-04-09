Alpaca Jamboree wraps up at Farm Show complex in Harrisburg

Around 300 alpacas from more than 80 farms across the nation came to Harrisburg to compete for the title of “judge’s choice.”

The Eastern Alpaca Jamboree features three competitions — halter, walking fleece and an obstacle competition – but only alpacas in the halter competition can win judge’s choice, according to organizer Kevin O’Leary.

There are more than 13,000 alpacas in Pennsylvania, according to the Alpaca Owners Association.

Jeremy Long / WITF Jude Anderson judges alpacas on April 5, 2024 at the Eastern Alpaca Jamboree held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Pennsylvania was chosen to host because of its central location. O’Leary said there are multiple goals for this event, including educating the public on alpacas and allowing breeders to compare their breeding program against others.

In the walking fleece competition, the animals are judged solely on the quality of their fleece. The obstacle competition has alpacas running through tracks demonstrating things such as their sportsmanship and performance.

Alpacas in the halter class are judged on their fleece and conformation — correctness of body shape.

Jean Russell from Burnett, N.Y., competed in a halter show. She explained the best male and female from each color class get a chance at the title.

Jeremy Long / WITF An alpaca on April 5, 2024 at the Eastern Alpaca Jamboree held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

“There’d be a gray, a black, a brown, all the way down the spectrum and the best out of any of those would be judges’ choice,” she said.

There are three halter shows and two “judge’s choices” — one male and one female — per show.

David Wysong of Littlestown, Pa. was competing in the walking fleece competition with his nine-month-old alpaca “Sweet Molly.”

He said good fleece comes down to softness, handleability and staple length – which makes it easier to weave.

There were also plenty of vendors at the event.

Sebastian Romero Ortega works with Alpaca Collections.

He said alpaca fleece has special properties.

“It’s warm and it’s not bulky,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about like, ‘Hey, I need like three layers or whatnot.’ It’s just super light and warm and durable.”

He sold alpaca merchandise from both the United States and Peru.

The show ended Sunday, April 7 at the Farm Show complex.

Copyright 2024 WPSU. To see more, visit WPSU.

Jeremy Long / WITF / WITF on April 5, 2024 at the Eastern Alpaca Jamboree held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Jeremy Long / WITF / WITF Clothing from Alpaca Collections on April 5, 2024 at the Eastern Alpaca Jamboree held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.