Luzerne County student raising money for native Ukraine

Wyoming Seminary student raises money to support his native Ukraine

Artur Zelenko fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion began.

Now, in between classes and soccer games at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Artur is raising money to help his native country.

Penn State plans to 'wind down' WPSU after board committee rejects plan to transfer it to WHYY

The Public Media station in State College - WPSU – is slated to be shut down by the end of next June.

A committee of the Penn State board of trustees voted last week against a plan to save the station by transferring ownership of WPSU to WHYY.

Walk with a Doc walking clubencourages health, fitness

In the latest Community Connection, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella discuss Walk with a Doc with Gus Fahey, President of Valley in Motion.