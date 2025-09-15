100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Luzerne County student raising money for native Ukraine

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Wyoming Seminary student raises money to support his native Ukraine

Artur Zelenko fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion began.

Now, in between classes and soccer games at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Artur is raising money to help his native country.

Penn State plans to 'wind down' WPSU after board committee rejects plan to transfer it to WHYY

The Public Media station in State College - WPSU – is slated to be shut down by the end of next June.

A committee of the Penn State board of trustees voted last week against a plan to save the station by transferring ownership of WPSU to WHYY.

Walk with a Doc walking clubencourages health, fitness

In the latest Community Connection, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella discuss Walk with a Doc with Gus Fahey, President of Valley in Motion.

UP TO DATE
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News