Rebuilding home: Wyoming Seminary student raises money to support his native Ukraine

Artur Zelenko woke up to the sound of bombs in February 2022. He lived in Ukraine, just 20 miles from the border with Russia.

He now wakes up every morning in Kingston, where he plays soccer and attends classes at Wyoming Seminary. But those first weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — and the war that continues — are never far from his mind.

“Everywhere was chaotic. They would just hit whatever, and they would hit the civilian buildings as well,” said Artur, now 17 and a senior. “As the times got worse, we understood that we had to flee. Leaving the place you know, your neighborhood, your hometown behind because of the war is … a different feeling.”

Between classes and soccer games, Artur felt the need to do something to help Ukraine. He recently raised $700 to help soldiers in need of essentials.

“Even though it's a small contribution … it definitely means something. And it feels like that's the first step that you can take, especially as a 17-year-old in high school,” Artur said. “So it definitely feels great, but it motivates me to do more and more.”

Fleeing the war in Ukraine

Submitted photo Russian bombs damaged an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in Artur Zelenko's neighborhood.

Tension between Ukraine and Russia has happened most of Artur’s life. He lost his grandfather to the ongoing conflict in 2014. But when Russia launched a full scale invasion more than three years ago, everything changed.

He could no longer safely attend school. As the bombings intensified, he and his parents fled from Kharkiv to western Ukraine, farther from Russia.

His mom knew someone whose son attended school in the United States, so Artur started researching boarding schools. In July 2022, he emailed about 50 schools, sharing his story. He heard back from four schools: three of them had no space for him, and one, Wyoming Seminary, wanted to interview him.

The school offered him full financial aid.

He traveled to Poland for a visa. By the time he arrived at school that fall, he was behind in his classes. He understood some English, but found it difficult to communicate at first.

“All the possible outcomes that could have happened happened and made it really hard at first. But I feel like because it was hard at the beginning, that's what shaped me to who I am today,” he said. “Things are much, much easier for me right now.”

Submitted photo Nataliia and Petro Zelenko, and their son, Artur, left their home after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.



He talks regularly with his parents, Nataliia and Petro Zelenko, who now live in Prague, Czech Republic.

“I remember when I got into the school, how happy they were, but at the same time, you know, they didn't want to let me go because I was 14 years old,” said Artur, their only child. “Essentially, I was escaping the war, so it was the best decision I could have ever made in my life.”

Making a difference

At his temporary home in Luzerne County, he found a love for economics and political science. As the only student on campus currently from Ukraine, his peers often ask him for updates on the war.

He made a presentation at school earlier this month, speaking about his commitment to rebuilding his home country.

“His remarks were clear, impassioned and deeply thoughtful, leaving a strong impression on all who attended,” said Rachel Bartron, head of the upper school at Wyoming Seminary. “Since joining the Sem community in 2022, Artur has distinguished himself as a focused and dedicated student — excelling in the classroom, on the soccer field and in the dormitory. At the same time, he has remained deeply connected to his family and friends in Ukraine.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Artur Zelenko balances a busy class schedule and being a member of the soccer team at Wyoming Seminary.

Artur wanted to do more. He began a project, Rebuild Ukraine , that he hopes will eventually provide assistance to reestablishing communities and neighborhoods. Working with the foundation Spirit of Ukraine , he launched a campaign to raise money for the country’s battalions. His efforts have raised $700 so far.

“I feel like this is just the beginning,” he said in a video on his fundraising page . “This is the first step to something bigger, because one day we’ll build those new homes … we have to focus on rebuilding lives and creating hope.”

Between challenging classes and his soccer season, Artur works on applying to colleges in the United States, including his dream school — Harvard University.

He wants to take his education from the United States and eventually return to Ukraine.

“I’m someone who's going to come back and who's going to make it a better place, 100%,” he said. “I promise.”