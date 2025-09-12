Walk With a Doc Program (in association with Valley in Motion)

Walking Site: Connell Park

800 Gibbons Street

Scranton, PA 18505

Meets Saturdays at 10 am at Connell Park Pavillion

Guest: Gus Fahey, President, Valley in Motion

1300 Old Plank Road

Mayfield, PA 18433

Phone: (570) 346-0600

Email: gus@valleyinmotion.org

www.valleyinmotion.org

Mission: A walking program to empower residents to focus on a healthier lifestyle, socialization, incorporate exercise into their lives, and have the unique opportunity to learn better health habits from health professionals.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/Instagram

