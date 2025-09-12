Walk With a Doc Program
Walk With a Doc Program (in association with Valley in Motion)
Walking Site: Connell Park
800 Gibbons Street
Scranton, PA 18505
Meets Saturdays at 10 am at Connell Park Pavillion
Guest: Gus Fahey, President, Valley in Motion
1300 Old Plank Road
Mayfield, PA 18433
Phone: (570) 346-0600
Email: gus@valleyinmotion.org
www.valleyinmotion.org
Mission: A walking program to empower residents to focus on a healthier lifestyle, socialization, incorporate exercise into their lives, and have the unique opportunity to learn better health habits from health professionals.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/Instagram