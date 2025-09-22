100 WVIA Way
WVIA Wins Five Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, Including Overall Excellence
UP TO DATE

College pantries aim to break stigma surrounding food insecurity for NEPA students

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ramen noodles and food insecurity: College pantries break down stigma in NEPA: For Kelly Gibbons, King’s College’s food pantry debunks the stereotype around the ‘starving college student.’ The Wilkes-Barre college received $20,000 from the yearly PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant.

Pa. GOP formally taps Stacy Garrity as 2026 gubernatorial nominee to challenge Josh Shapiro: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania GOP on Sept. 20, during the party's fall meeting in State College.

... On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is launching a redesigned weekly fall foliage report. It will feature regional updates, photos and expert tips to help people experience fall in Pennsylvania.

DCNR will publish an updated report every Thursday during peak foliage season online, that includes detailed information by region.

Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at <a href="mailto:katbolus@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">katbolus@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News