College pantries aim to break stigma surrounding food insecurity for NEPA students

Ramen noodles and food insecurity: College pantries break down stigma in NEPA: For Kelly Gibbons, King’s College’s food pantry debunks the stereotype around the ‘starving college student.’ The Wilkes-Barre college received $20,000 from the yearly PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant.

Pa. GOP formally taps Stacy Garrity as 2026 gubernatorial nominee to challenge Josh Shapiro: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania GOP on Sept. 20, during the party's fall meeting in State College.

... On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is launching a redesigned weekly fall foliage report. It will feature regional updates, photos and expert tips to help people experience fall in Pennsylvania.

DCNR will publish an updated report every Thursday during peak foliage season online, that includes detailed information by region.