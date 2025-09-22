Pa. GOP formally taps Stacy Garrity as 2026 gubernatorial nominee to challenge Shapiro

Republican Party insiders formally endorsed state Treasurer Stacy Garrity this weekend in her bid to block Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro from winning a second term next year.

Garrity, a 61-year-old retired Army Reserve colonel and Bradford County native, said during her acceptance speech that she’s worked as a “watchdog” for taxpayer dollars as treasurer since 2020, and she would continue that mindset if elected governor.

“Help is on the way,” Garrity said from the podium, echoing what has become a slogan of her campaign thus far.

“And with your help, we’ll make Pennsylvania a safer, a stronger and a more prosperous place to raise your family, and grow your business, today and for years to come,” she said.

Heading into the Saturday morning vote at the Penn Stater conference center, Garrity was all but guaranteed an endorsement. She was the only one who sought it, and she already boasted support from many of the GOP’s top officials.

But Garrity’s win was not unanimous. There was no formal count; however, during the voice vote, a few members shouted “no” or “nay.”

Garrity launched her gubernatorial campaign last month. If she secures the GOP nomination in May’s primary and is then successful in ousting Shapiro come next November, she’d be the first woman elected governor of Pennsylvania and the first Republican elected to the post since Tom Corbett in 2010.

Shapiro’s campaign declined to comment for this story, but his presence was felt at the GOP meeting. Committee members were given sunglasses with “Shady Shapiro” written along the side of the yellow plastic frame.