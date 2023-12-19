Seasonal Recipes in HealthyBites

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

The holiday season is upon us! If you’re looking for delicious and fun, seasonal recipes to share with your family this time of year, look no further than the November/December HealthyBites magazine! Recipes include:

· Spinach, Pomegranate, & Orange Salad with Quick-Pickled Red Onions- full of fiber and nutrients, this bright and light dish will be a great side to any holiday meal.

· English Muffin Ornaments are a cute, kid-friendly dish that tastes great. English muffins are topped with ranch seasoned cream cheese, and decorated with pepperoni, salami, cucumbers, bell peppers and tomatoes.

· Christmas Chocolate Banana Pancakes are a fun, yet heathy holiday-themed breakfast recipe that will be sure to satisfy your whole family!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.