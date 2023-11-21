100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Each week the expert Registered Dietitian-Nutritionists from Weis Markets bring you the HealthyBites Tip of the Week!

Latest Episodes
  • Immune Health
    With the upcoming cold and flu season, our immune systems need to be at their best. While we can’t guarantee a perfect immune system, check out some foods that may lend a hand in keeping our defenses up.
  • Grapes
    Fall is a time with lots of seasonal produce, but don’t forget about the items we can get all year, like grapes! Grapes are a perfect snack or staple item for the upcoming holiday season charcuterie boards.
  • National Pasta Month
    Did you know that October is National Pasta Month? Pasta is an energy-boosting carbohydrate, full of fiber that can create a very satisfying meal. Here’s some tips for creating a delicious pasta dish.