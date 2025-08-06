May 2, 2025 – Bone health

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

May is Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month! Calcium is the main component in bone structure; however, vitamin D and phosphorus are also essential nutrients in maintaining bone health.

Use these tips to ensure you are getting enough nutrients to support bone health:



Consume 3 servings of dairy per day or lactose-free options fortified with calcium and vitamin D

Cook dark leafy greens for better calcium absorption

Add chia seeds to yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies

Choose tofu made with calcium sulfate

Use canned salmon to make salmon cakes.

Beyond nutrition, it’s also critical to engage in regular weight-bearing exercises such as walking or jogging and resistance exercises such as lifting weights.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.