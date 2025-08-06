May 30, 2025 - Produce Spotlight: Green Beans

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Green beans are now in season. With vitamins A, C, and K, folate, and 4 grams of fiber per one cup, green beans support a healthy gut, immune system, and strong bones. Look for firm, smooth pods that snap easily and store them unwashed in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer. Here are some delicious ways to enjoy green beans:

• Toss with olive oil, garlic, and parmesan cheese then roast at 425 for a golden, crunchy bite

• Saute with sesame oil, soy sauce, and a splash of orange juice for a quick, flavorful side

• Mix with cherry tomatoes, olives, and a lemony dressing for a light, refreshing dish

• Toss with chili flakes, smoked paprika, and a drizzle of honey for a sweet-heat kick

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.