WVIA’s Local Impact Celebrated with 9 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Nominations

Pittston, PA – WVIA is thrilled to announce it has been honored with nine nominations for the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including the prestigious nomination for Overall Excellence. This station-wide recognition underscores WVIA’s ongoing dedication to crafting high-quality, impactful programming that captivates and inspires viewers and preserves the stories that have shaped our region.

The Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television production across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year, WVIA’s nominations span a diverse array of categories, highlighting the dedication to storytelling, journalism, and community engagement.

“At WVIA, storytelling is at the heart of everything we do,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “Being nominated for the Overall Excellence award is an extraordinary honor. It speaks to the passion and purpose that drive our entire team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see their creativity and dedication recognized in this way. These nominations are more than accolades—they’re a reflection of our mission to serve the community with programming that informs, connects, and inspires—for years to come.”

WVIA’s nine nominations are as follows:

Overall Excellence

WVIA - Carla McCabe, President & CEO, WVIA

Health/Medical News

Keystone Edition Health: She Beat Cancer - Tim Novotney, Director/Camera/Editor

Sports - One Time Special

The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles - Ben Payavis, Producer/Director; John Mikulak, Director of Photography; Ron Andruscavage, Audio/Drone/Camera

Historical/Cultural- Short Film

VIA Short Takes: The Secret Beneath Hazleton - Tim Novotney, Director/Camera/Editor

Entertainment-Long Form Content

The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable - Ben Payavis, Director/Editor; Larry Vojtko, Associate Producer/Score Reader; Erika Funke, Associate Producer; George Graham, Audio Producer/Mix; Lisa Mazzarella, Narrator/Associate Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager

Human Interest - Long Form Content

2024 Little League Challenger Exhibition - Ben Payavis, Producer; Ken Sawyer, Play-By-Play Announcer; Tom Speicher, Color Commentator

Magazine Program

NEPA @ Work - Alexander Monelli, Director/Camera/Editor

VIA Short Takes #503 - Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Alexander Monelli, Cinematographer/Editor/Director; Tim Novotney, Cinematographer/Editor/Director; John Alaimo, Producer/Director/Editor

News/Program Promotion/PSA – Single Spot

NEPA @ Work Trailer - Alexander Monelli, Director/Camera/Editor

WVIA was nominated in categories such as short films, human interest, long-form content, and technical achievements, underscoring the broad range of expertise and creativity within the content team.

“At WVIA, we believe that storytelling has the power to connect and strengthen our region,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer. “These nominations recognize our ongoing commitment to serving as a trusted voice—bringing to light the stories that matter most to our communities and preserving the rich heritage that defines us.”

The winners of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards will be announced at a gala event on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Marriott Downtown Philadelphia.

Read the full list of nominees here .

About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.