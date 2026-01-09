Lackawanna County detectives: Dunmore cop ingested cocaine from borough evidence locker

A Dunmore police sergeant was found unconscious at his desk the day after Thanksgiving after ingesting cocaine he took from a borough evidence locker, detectives charged Friday.

Stephon D. Burgette, 40, told Lackawanna County detectives he used “cocaine over the last few months, citing family problems.”

“Burgette admitted to taking cocaine from the evidence room and ingesting it for a period of approximately three months,” detectives Chris Kolcharno and Michelle Mancuso wrote in the affidavit.

The affidavit cites one specific case affected by Burgette taking cocaine, but no others.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other cases are affected.

Efforts to reach District Attorney Brian Gallagher and Dunmore Police Chief Sal Marchese were not immediately successful.

Burgette is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.

He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Mayor Max Conway said the borough placed Burgette on unpaid administrative leave, pending the case’s outcome. His salary was not immediately available.

“The borough remains committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring the integrity of its police operations,” Conway said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said the borough would not comment further.

