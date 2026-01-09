100 WVIA Way
Lackawanna County detectives: Dunmore cop ingested cocaine from borough evidence locker

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:41 PM EST
Dunmore Mayor Max Conway Facebook
Dunmore Police Sgt. Stephon Burgette

A Dunmore police sergeant was found unconscious at his desk the day after Thanksgiving after ingesting cocaine he took from a borough evidence locker, detectives charged Friday.

Stephon D. Burgette, 40, told Lackawanna County detectives he used “cocaine over the last few months, citing family problems.”

“Burgette admitted to taking cocaine from the evidence room and ingesting it for a period of approximately three months,” detectives Chris Kolcharno and Michelle Mancuso wrote in the affidavit.

The affidavit cites one specific case affected by Burgette taking cocaine, but no others.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other cases are affected.

Efforts to reach District Attorney Brian Gallagher and Dunmore Police Chief Sal Marchese were not immediately successful.

Burgette is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.

He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Mayor Max Conway said the borough placed Burgette on unpaid administrative leave, pending the case’s outcome. His salary was not immediately available.

“The borough remains committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring the integrity of its police operations,” Conway said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said the borough would not comment further.

Check back for updates.
Tags
Local Stephon BurgetteDunmore Police
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News